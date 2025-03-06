Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and manager Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he told manager Darren Ferguson he’d rather be in League Two than watch the football his team served up during a 2-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic last month.

Posh started the game at The Valley with a back five and played a succession of long, fruitless long balls. Ironically they almost came away with an unlikely point after equalising when reduced to 10 men by a red card, only to concede an injury time winning goal.

Less than one month later and MacAnthony now likes what’s he’s seeing from his side. He believes the club’s identity, one forged by attractive, attacking football, has returned. The chairman has also enjoyed the improvement shown by summer signings that didn’t exactly hit the ground running.

A point for Posh at Blackpool last night left them five points and four places above League One’s relegation zone.

MacAnthony was speaking on this week’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast before the Blackpool game. He said: “The penny dropped for the players after that Charlton game. They realised the severity of our situation. I didn’t enjoy that performance and nor did the manager who didn’t send them out to play like that. I guess that’s what a lack of confidence can do.

"I had a long chat with the manager after that game. I told him I’d rather be in League Two than watch us play like that. Some managers lose jobs on the style of football they deliver and fair play to the gaffer and his staff as we now have our identity back. We are playing with pace and width and creating chances again.

“There is now a desire to defend and keep clean sheets. Top players like Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins have sprung into life. Hector will leave in the summer, but he is not looking after his own interests. Bodies are being put on the line. I’m seeing young players showing, personality, desire and commitment. James Dornelly has been brilliant since he came back. He’s actually been involved in some of our best wins this season.

"I’m also seeing our signings come good. We don’t sign bad ones. Sometimes they don’t work out as they don’t make the most of their opportunities because of attitude or some other reasons. We don’t have many who don’t come off here who go on do better in higher divisions. I see data on transfer business and we have a 70% success rate with signings based on performance and the fact we don’t lose money on them.

“I know Brad Ihionvien has frustrated the manager in under 21 games. That will change with maturity. He has plenty of spunk, he’s technically good and he irritates opponents. I want more though. We need to keep going.”