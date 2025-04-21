Posh didn’t perform well in Barnsley, but the 1-1 draw was enough to secure safety thanks to a home defeat for Bristol Rovers at the hands of Stevenage.
It was a point won by a resolute defensive display at Oakwell.
RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. JED STEER
An excellent save to tip a goalbound shot onto the post early on and was decisive with crosses until dropping a corner late on. Good with the ball at his feet - 6.5 Photo: David Lowndes
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Very impressive defensively and did well going forward as well. One second-half cross should have led to a goal - 8.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. HARLEY MILLS
Didn't pass the ball with his usual quality. Stuck at his task defensively - 6. Photo: Richard Pelham
4. OSCAR WALLIN
He's become a very reliable League One defender. Rock solid in this game - 7.5. Photo: c
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.