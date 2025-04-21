San Hughes in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.San Hughes in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.
A resolute defensive display enabled Peterborough United to fall over the line in the race to avoid relegation

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 17:40 BST
Peterborough United's players fell over the line in the race to avoid relegation from League One.

Posh didn’t perform well in Barnsley, but the 1-1 draw was enough to secure safety thanks to a home defeat for Bristol Rovers at the hands of Stevenage.

It was a point won by a resolute defensive display at Oakwell.

RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

An excellent save to tip a goalbound shot onto the post early on and was decisive with crosses until dropping a corner late on. Good with the ball at his feet - 6.5

1. JED STEER

Very impressive defensively and did well going forward as well. One second-half cross should have led to a goal - 8.5.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Didn't pass the ball with his usual quality. Stuck at his task defensively - 6.

3. HARLEY MILLS

He's become a very reliable League One defender. Rock solid in this game - 7.5.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

