A positive Posh selection required for a massive match at Hull City

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

Thompson was okay as a right wing-back at Boro, but that position asks a lot of a player's fitness and the 30 year-old might struggle to perform there twice in a week. I'm returning him to the centre of the back three in place of Ronnie Edwards. Edwards is a class act, but Thompson passes the ball with greater urgency and the tempo certainly needs to be quicker. Thompson is also the better defender, although Edwards was pretty good in the second-half at the Riverside.