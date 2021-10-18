A positive Posh selection required for a massive match at Hull City

It could be a fascinating tactical battle between Posh boss Darren Ferguson and his Hull counterpart Grant McCann, who played for Ferguson at London Road.
Posh played a 3-4-1-2 formation in defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday and it’s likely that system will be retained on Wednesday.
Hull went back to a 4-4-3 system in their 2-0 weekend loss at Huddersfield. The Tigers are just a point and two places above 23rd-placed Posh.
Rather than limp towards relegation I’d hope to see an ‘all guns blazing’ approach in an attempt to reverse the club’s fortunes away from home so here’s the team I would pick for the game at the MKM Stadium in a 3-4-2-1 formation...
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper has been one of the few plusses in recent games. He made a fine low save at Boro on Saturday that went unnoticed by reporters and the referee (no surprise in either case)!
2. FRANKIE KENT
It was a surprise to see Kent left out at Boro for the first time this season with manager Darren Ferguson explaining Josh Knight earned his chance after training well. Knight carries the ball well out of defence and his athleticism enables him to make ground quickly, but it's the passing that needs sharpening up and Kent is better at that. There's not a lot between them defensively.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Thompson was okay as a right wing-back at Boro, but that position asks a lot of a player's fitness and the 30 year-old might struggle to perform there twice in a week. I'm returning him to the centre of the back three in place of Ronnie Edwards. Edwards is a class act, but Thompson passes the ball with greater urgency and the tempo certainly needs to be quicker. Thompson is also the better defender, although Edwards was pretty good in the second-half at the Riverside.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The skipper was solid on his return to the starting line-up at the weekend and it might have been a lack of match fitness that led to two soft moments at the end of the game which contributed to two Boro goals. There is a concern he might be exposed as the left centre-back by the pace of Hull forward Mallik Wilks, but he has the experience and wisdom to cope.