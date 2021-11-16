A Peterborough United team to face Stoke City and stop the rot away from home

Posh travel to Stoke City on Saturday with a record of one win and seven defeats in eight Championship away matches this season.
Experienced defender Nathan Thompson is available after serving a one-match ban and young forwards Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones could have recovered from long-term injuries to challenge for places in the matchday squad.
Here’s the team the PT would put out in an attempt to pick up some much-needed points. It’s a 4-2-3-1 formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
No debate here so move on. The goalkeeper is playing well enough to have caught the eye of the Welsh international selectors.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced defender has to return. He's right-back in my flat back four, although Joe Ward did well in that position in his absence last time out.
3. DAN BUTLER
The left-back has had his problems, but he's not lacked desire and commitment this season. Posh have to play a back four as they look too vulnerable playing wing-backs as Championship clubs have proved adept at locating attacking space out wide.
4. FRANKIE KENT
I was surprised the centre-back was out of the side for so long, but he was good alongside his old defensive sparring partner Mark Beevers on his return against Fulham. Kent and Beevers edge out young Ronnie Edwards in a flat back four.