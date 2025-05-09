A Peterborough United FA Cup star has dropped out of the EFL after 15 seasons
Jon Taylor has ended a 15-year stay in the EFL by joining National League North side Radcliffe Borough. The Manchester-based club play in the same division as Peterborough Sports and finished one place above the relegation zone last season.
Taylor moved to Posh from Shrewsbury Town in June, 2014 for an undisclosed fee and scored 16 goals in 76 appearances (60 starts) before moving to Rotherham United for a reported £500k fee after two seasons at London Road.
In his last appearance for Posh, Taylor scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 home win over Blackpool. Earlier that season he scored a late equaliser as Posh forced a 2-2 fourth round FA Cup draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. He also opened the scoring in the second-half of the replay, but ‘The Baggies’ hit back to draw 1-1 before winning the tie on penalties. Posh have only beaten one Premier League club in their history, Arsenal in 1965.
Taylor was with League Two side Salford City last season scoring one goal in 32 appearances. He has made over 450 senior appearances for five EFL clubs scoring 61 goals. He also played for Doncaster Rovers.
