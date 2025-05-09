A Peterborough United FA Cup star has dropped out of the EFL after 15 seasons

Jon Taylor celebrates a late goal for Posh in an FA Cup tie at West Bromwich Albion with manager Graham Westley in 2016. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

A former Peterborough United winger who came close to delivering a rare FA Cup win over a Premier League club has dropped into the sixth tier of English football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Taylor has ended a 15-year stay in the EFL by joining National League North side Radcliffe Borough. The Manchester-based club play in the same division as Peterborough Sports and finished one place above the relegation zone last season.

Taylor moved to Posh from Shrewsbury Town in June, 2014 for an undisclosed fee and scored 16 goals in 76 appearances (60 starts) before moving to Rotherham United for a reported £500k fee after two seasons at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his last appearance for Posh, Taylor scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 home win over Blackpool. Earlier that season he scored a late equaliser as Posh forced a 2-2 fourth round FA Cup draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. He also opened the scoring in the second-half of the replay, but ‘The Baggies’ hit back to draw 1-1 before winning the tie on penalties. Posh have only beaten one Premier League club in their history, Arsenal in 1965.

Jon Taylor (left) celebrates a goal for Posh against West Bromwich Albion in a 2016 FA Cup replay at London Road. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Taylor was with League Two side Salford City last season scoring one goal in 32 appearances. He has made over 450 senior appearances for five EFL clubs scoring 61 goals. He also played for Doncaster Rovers.