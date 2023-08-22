News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

A Peteborough United League One fixture has been postponed

Peterborough United’s scheduled League One fixture at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, September 9 has been postponed.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

There are international matches that weekend and Posh had seen first-choice goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic called up to an Australia Under 23 squad.

No other Posh player is expected to receive a call-up.

Bilokapic will still miss the EFL Trophy home game with Cambridge United on Tuesday, September 12.

Posh lost 3-0 at home to Cheltenham last season.

Related topics:Cheltenham TownAustralia