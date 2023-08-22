A Peteborough United League One fixture has been postponed
Peterborough United’s scheduled League One fixture at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, September 9 has been postponed.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:28 BST
There are international matches that weekend and Posh had seen first-choice goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic called up to an Australia Under 23 squad.
No other Posh player is expected to receive a call-up.
Bilokapic will still miss the EFL Trophy home game with Cambridge United on Tuesday, September 12.
Posh lost 3-0 at home to Cheltenham last season.