​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson reckons a much-needed centre-back arriving at the Weston Homes Stadium before the transfer window closes is a 50/50 shot.

​And it looks like the search could go on right up to the transfer deadline of 11pm on Friday.

Posh are keen to being a left-sided central defender to the club to join Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin and George Nevett and make up a strong quartet, but negotiations have so far proved difficult.

Posh have a list of many potential newcomers, but they are determined not to make a panic signing or to pay over the odds for players.

Darren Ferguson. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

They would prefer to make a permanent signing rather than take someone on loan and a new signing is not dependent on transfer-listed players David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow leaving.

A sell-on clause attached to the recent sale of former player Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town freed up salary cap space and striker Kabongo Tshimanga left on loan for League Two side Swindon Town earlier this week which has also helped.

"We need another centre-back and we are trying,” Ferguson said. “But it’s not been easy for one reason or another.

"We have more than one in mind, but they are either not available right now or we can’t get the deal over the line.

Brad Hills (left). (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"We want to sign one permanently as loaning too many players is not what we are about as a club, but we won’t pay over the odds.

"We will keep trying as it is something we need and we don’t have long to do it. At the moment i’d say it’s a 50-50 shot we will get one.”

Posh have been linked repeatedly with a move for Norwich City centre-back Brad Hills who made over 40 appearances in League Two for Accrington Stanley last season.

But Posh have adopted a no comment policy on transfer rumours this summer.