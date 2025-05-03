A makeshift Peterborough United side battled hard but succumbed to defeat at Rotherham United

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United scored after 35 seconds of their final League One game of the season at Rotherham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It couldn’t save them from eventual defeat in South Yorkshire, but given the vast difference in experience and size of the two teams it wasn’t a bad effort from Darren Ferguson’s side.

They even handed senior debuts to youngsters Andrew Changunda and Joe Andrews in the latter stages and yet finished the stronger side with Tayo Edun hitting the outside of the post in added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraham Odoh scored that early Posh goal with Sam Nombe replying for the Millers in the first-half and Cameron Humphreys heading the winner from a corner midway through the second-half.

A farewell Posh appearance for Ricky-Jade Jones at Rotherham United. Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson had to stitch another late-season side together as centre-back Sam Hughes joined the injury list leaving on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo will partner teenager George Nevett in the heart of the back four.

Carl Johnston and Harley Mills returned to the starting line-up as full-backs with Tayo Edun deployed in midfield. Malik Mothersille was also missing from the squad so his record of appearing in every competitive game this season is over.

Summer departees Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou were not involved so Posh named three youth team players, Changunda, Bolu Shofowoke and Lucca Mendonca on the substitutes’ bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky-Jade Jones made his farewell Posh appearance from the bench. Former Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris started and stayed on the Millers bench.

It looked a mismatch in terms of experience and size, but Posh confounded some expectations by taking the lead in the 35th second. A fine pass from Edun to Chris Conn-Clarke started a passing move which ended with Abraham Odoh walking into the home area and placing the ball into the back of the net.

It was a stunningly simple goal which rocked Rotherham who had two escapes before they found their stride and realised a physical approach could work wonders. A lovely inter-change between Edun and Donay O’Brien-Brady saw the latter play a cute pass, but home ‘keeper Dillon Phillips saved Edun’s shot.

Edun, who was deployed wide on the right and seemed to enjoy himself, then sent Gustav Lindgren through, but Phillips again made the save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That second attempt arrived during a franic spell of end-to-end play which saw Nevett block a goalbound Nombe shot with his head and Mallik Wilks shoot wide after he’d burst between Nevett and Mills.

The home side started to dominate from 25 minutes onwards as Hakeem Odoffin headed a Joe Powell free kick wide and a cross from Louie Sibley just sailed out of reach of Nombe.

Nombe was in the right place nine minute before the break to bundle home after Powell’s shot had thudded off the underside of the crossbar.

Posh almost restored their lead on the stroke of half-time whe Conn-Clarke fizzed a shot just wide from a 25 yard free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham came out firing after the break and Nombe was denied a second goal by a fine Blackmore stop, while Katongo defended a couple of crosses well.

Posh resisted well, but the attacks kept coming, although it took a poorly defended corner for Humphreys to head his side into a deserved lead It was almost 3-1 a couple of minutes later when Wilks met a perfect cross from Louie Sibley, but Blackmore saved well with his feet.

To be fair Posh kept going. Changunda showed up well on the right wing. An impressive 1,200 Posh fans didn’t seem at all downhearted after the game as they gave the team and manager a fine send-off into the summer.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Carl Johnston, Harley Mills (sub Andre Changunda, 67 mins), Jadel Katongo (sub Joe Andrews, 80 mins), George Nevett, Tayo Edun, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Chris Conn-Clarke (sub James Dornelly, 60 mins), Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 60 mins).

Unused subs: Jed Steer, Bolu Shofowoke,Lucca Mendonca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham: Dillon Phillips, Joe Rafferty, Joe Powell, Liam Kelly, Dan Gore (sub Shaun McWilliams, 63 mins), Cameron Humphreys, Louie Sibley, Hakeem Odoffin Pelly Mpanzu (sub Jack Holmes, 63 mins), Mallik Wilks (sub Josh Kayode, 87 mins),, Sam Nombe.

Unused subs: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill, Jake Hull, Kane Richardson.

Goals: Posh – Odoh (1 min).

Rotherham – Nombe (36 mins), Humphreys (64 mins).

Cautions: Posh – De Havilland (foul), Odoh (foul), Dornelly (foul), Nevett (foul).

Rotherham – none, remarkably.

Referee: Michael Barlow 6

Attendance: 9,944 (1,240 Posh).