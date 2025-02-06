Ricky-Jade Jones scores the winning goal for Posh v Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

You can’t really blame Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson for tinkering with his formation and personnel.

Little has worked in recent months as Posh have slithered depressingly towards the League One relegation zone. Clarity of thought must be difficult when your team is getting battered, on the road at least, by modest opponents.

The Vertu trophy is therefore the ideal competition in which to try out new ideas in the hope something clicks and Ferguson presumably experienced a ‘light- bulb’ moment on Wednesday night as Posh fought their way to 3-2 quarter-final win over League Two Cheltenham at the Weston Homes Stadium.

If we see wing-backs deployed again this season it would be a major surprise. Posh simply don’t have a natural one on their books. The only hope of salvaging something from a miserable campaign is to get on the front foot and attack with pace. Clean sheets are not suddenly going to start happening after two thirds of a season, but this squad, even without Kwame Poku, still has an attacking threat given the right service,

Jed Steer in action for Posh v Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

Yes, it was ‘only’ a mid-table League Two side in opposition last night, but the transformation in attitude and speed after Posh changed formation, deployed two natural full-backs and introduced pace and aggression up front was stark. Credit to Ferguson for shielding players clearly lacking in confidence and accepting the blame for a dreadful first-half last night. One can only assume he delayed the changes to the interval to ease the embarrassment of those who were inevitably going to be substituted.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 3, CHELTENHAM 2…

1) Winning any game at the moment is most welcome. Getting to within a win of another Wembley trip has to have boosted the mood within the dressing room, but last night’s overall performance will hardly have League One teams quaking in their boots. Ferguson has a considerable task in implementing a style of play that suits all members of his team. Some of his first choice defenders are not comfortable against the press and find it hard to play their way out in confined spaces. The alternative is to play longer to forwards who are not suited to aerial contests and who can’t be guaranteed to hold the ball up effectively. It’s a huge dilemma, but it has to be solved. It’s nailed on Posh will be rushed whenever in possession. It’s not a new anti-Posh tactic, but without the brilliance of Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows to counter it, there’s every chance it will be mightily effective.

2) Last night’s starting line-up was a shocker. Not least because it seemed to be a big slap in the face for young full-backs James Dornelly and Harley Mills, while forcing natural wingers Abraham Odoh and Cian Hayes to be on constant defensive duty, which obviously wasn’t the plan. Well done to the young defenders though as they both came on at the break and helped to change the flow of the game as much as speedy forwards Malik Mothersille and Ricky-Jade Jones. The pass from Mills to Mothersille which helped Odoh equalise was a cracker, while Dornelly was competitive and disciplined defensively as Cheltenham quickly lost the control they had enjoyed in the first-half.

Gustav Lindgren in action for Posh v Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

3) Jones struck his 15th goal of the season in all competitions last night. He’s on course for 20 which would be a strong return in a side involved in a relegation scrap. He certainly looked looked hungry and aggressive last night as did Mothersille. Their presence also benefited Gustav Lindgren who had spent the first half in unequal physical battles. Given a little more time and space the Swede showed some quality and provided the assist for the winning goal. The forward line selected for the Charlton trip next Tuesday (February 11) will be interesting as Jones and Mothersille should be starters. Playing Lindgren just off them might be a little bold for this particular fixture, but if Posh are to lose games I’d rather it was while playing aggressively.

4) It can’t be certain how much speculation affects players, even subconsciously, but it was noticeable the first game after the transfer window closed saw improved contributions from Jones and Hector Kyprianou. Both had been linked with moves to higher level clubs. I’m not sure Kyprianou’s performance deserved the lavish praise delivered by his manager after the game, but there were some classy moments and retaining him for the rest of the season – conspiracy theorists should note it’s a decision that’s cost Posh an easy million quid – could turn out to be a massive moment. On-loan midfielder Mahamadou Susoho was rested from last night’s match, but it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if Ferguson is working on a system that includes the presence of the Manchester City youngster, Archie Collins and Kyprianou. The club captain spoke well after last night’s game, but those words will soon be forgotten if his form falters again.

5) Posh have certainly enjoyed the luck of the draw in the Vertu Trophy in the last two seasons. In seven knockout matches Posh have been drawn at home on six occasions, four times against League Two sides, once against a Premier League Under 21 team and once against Northampton Town who sent a depleted side to London Road. Posh at home to Bradford City would be the only possible semi-final tie when Ferguson’s side would start as favourites. Wrexham, Bolton and Birmingham City are the others still in the competition.