It’s just the second meeting in a competitive game between the clubs with ‘The Toffees’ winning 2-1 at London Road in an EFL Cup tie in September, 2006, the day after a brash businessman called Darragh MacAnthony bought Posh.

MacAnthony is still here 19 years later, but what happened to the Posh players and manager who represented the club that night in front of 10,756 fans? Find out right here.

The Everton team was: Richard Wright, Phil Neville, Nuno Valente, Joleon Lescott, Andy van der Meyde, Gary Naysmith, Mark Hughes, Simon Davies, Lee Carsley, James Beattie and Victor Anichebe. The subs they used were Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta.

Cahill scored a late winning goal after Trevor Benjamin had equalised a first-half own goal from Jude Stirling. The Mark Hughes that played was not the former Manchester United star! Simon Davies was a young Posh star before forging a successful career at Premier League and international level, while Lee Carsley was a future England boss and Mikel Arteta is the current Arsenal manager.

1 . MARK TYLER The legendary Posh goalkeeper is seen here thwarting former Posh teammate Simon Davies. Tyler made 494 appearances in two spells at Posh, the second most in the club's Football League history after Sir Tommy Robson. Also played almost 300 times for Luton Town and spent time as a goalkeeping coach at Posh. Tyler is now a landscape gardener based in the city. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . DEAN HOLDEN Defender seen here in action in the Everton League Cup game in 2006. Holden played 67 times for Posh (4 goals). Played for many clubs after Posh including a stint in Scottish football with Falkirk. Also managed Bristol City and Charlton Athletic and now assistant manager to Steve Gerrard at Saudi Arabian League side Al-Ettifaq. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . BEN TURNER Powerful centre-back seen here challenging for a cross in the Everton game. Turner played just 10 games for Posh on loan from Coventry City., but had a long FL career including over 100 games for Cardiff City and Burton Albion. He is now a successful horse racing syndicate manager. Photo: PT Photo Sales