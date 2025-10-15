Posh captain Sam Hughes is a former Burton Albion player. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Posh captain Sam Hughes is a former Burton Albion player. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A greyhound trainer, painter and decorator and member of the all-time best Peterborough United defence also played for Burton Albion

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
Sam Hughes and Tom O’Connor are current Peterborough United players who have also played for Saturday’s League One opponents Burton Albion.

But how many of these other players who have turned out for both clubs do you remember?

There are some surprising names in our list...

Left-back who played for Posh 15 times in the 10-16-17 season. He played a similar amount of games for Burton two years earlier. Now plays for Ramsgate

1. JEROME BINNOM-WILLIAMS

Left-back who played for Posh 15 times in the 10-16-17 season. He played a similar amount of games for Burton two years earlier. Now plays for Ramsgate Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu

Photo Sales
Left-sided defender who played 32 times for Posh between 2019 and 2021. Posh let him leave for Burton on a free transfer. Now playing for Mansfield Town.

2. FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY

Left-sided defender who played 32 times for Posh between 2019 and 2021. Posh let him leave for Burton on a free transfer. Now playing for Mansfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Defender who played for Posh five times in the 1994-95 season. Went on to play over 125 times for Burton between 1997 and 2003. Finished his career with 'The Brewers.'

3. MARK BLOUNT

Defender who played for Posh five times in the 1994-95 season. Went on to play over 125 times for Burton between 1997 and 2003. Finished his career with 'The Brewers.' Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Strong player for Posh between 2012 and 2017, playing 229 times, scoring 22 goals. Made 40 appearances for Burton between 2020 and 2022. Now at St Albans.

4. MICHAEL BOSTWICK

Strong player for Posh between 2012 and 2017, playing 229 times, scoring 22 goals. Made 40 appearances for Burton between 2020 and 2022. Now at St Albans. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burton AlbionLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice