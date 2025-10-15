A greyhound trainer, painter and decorator and member of the all-time best Peterborough United defence also played for Burton Albion

But how many of these other players who have turned out for both clubs do you remember?
There are some surprising names in our list...
1. JEROME BINNOM-WILLIAMS
Left-back who played for Posh 15 times in the 10-16-17 season. He played a similar amount of games for Burton two years earlier. Now plays for Ramsgate Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu
2. FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY
Left-sided defender who played 32 times for Posh between 2019 and 2021. Posh let him leave for Burton on a free transfer. Now playing for Mansfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent
3. MARK BLOUNT
Defender who played for Posh five times in the 1994-95 season. Went on to play over 125 times for Burton between 1997 and 2003. Finished his career with 'The Brewers.' Photo: David Lowndes
4. MICHAEL BOSTWICK
Strong player for Posh between 2012 and 2017, playing 229 times, scoring 22 goals. Made 40 appearances for Burton between 2020 and 2022. Now at St Albans. Photo: Joe Dent