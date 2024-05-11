Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Derby County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Football can make fools of us all. I found that out very early into last season.

I tipped Posh to finish 12th in my annual pre-season prediction, although I did predict Derby County and Bolton Wanderers would win automatic promotion so i wasn’t too far out there.

And, just to compound my stupidity, I called for Harrison Burrows to be dropped from the left-back position in favour of Chelsea loanee Zak Sturge more than once in the opening two months of the season.

Burrows didn’t just go on to become Posh Player-of-the-Year, he was named League One’s Player-of-the-Year, while Sturge was sent back to Stamford Bridge in January never to be heard of again.

Zak Sturge in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s great fun, and a lot easier, to look back and here are my highlights of the Posh 2023-24 season.

Best team performance

The 3-2 win at Derby on New Year’s Day had me dreaming of the League One title, 50 years after Posh last won a title. Posh were that good and so superior to one of the biggest clubs in the division.

Best player to watch

Malik Mothersille celebrates a goal for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

I spent a whole season panicking when Posh started passing the ball about in tight areas close to their own penalty area, except when Ronnie Edwards had it. He has astonishing ability, coolness and confidence for one so young.

Best goal

I love a team goal and this Posh team scored plenty. Malik Mothersille's second goal against Bolton at home on the final day was a beauty with Burrows and Joel Randall carving a defence open with first-team passes. David Ajiboye’s explosive finish against Lincoln City at London Road was also impressive.

Best game

Both matches against Derby were pretty good, even the 4-2 home defeat in August.

Most improved player

Burrows by a country mile.

Most missed player

Peter Kioso for ability and motivational reasons.

Most surprising player

I have to confess I’d never heard of Archie Collins before we signed him, but my goodness, what a talent. Special nod here to Joel Randall after two seasons in the wilderness following a (very) big money move.

Tip-for-the-top