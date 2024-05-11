A fool remembers the best of Peterborough United 2023-24 and who is he tipping for stardom next season?
I tipped Posh to finish 12th in my annual pre-season prediction, although I did predict Derby County and Bolton Wanderers would win automatic promotion so i wasn’t too far out there.
And, just to compound my stupidity, I called for Harrison Burrows to be dropped from the left-back position in favour of Chelsea loanee Zak Sturge more than once in the opening two months of the season.
Burrows didn’t just go on to become Posh Player-of-the-Year, he was named League One’s Player-of-the-Year, while Sturge was sent back to Stamford Bridge in January never to be heard of again.
It’s great fun, and a lot easier, to look back and here are my highlights of the Posh 2023-24 season.
Best team performance
The 3-2 win at Derby on New Year’s Day had me dreaming of the League One title, 50 years after Posh last won a title. Posh were that good and so superior to one of the biggest clubs in the division.
Best player to watch
I spent a whole season panicking when Posh started passing the ball about in tight areas close to their own penalty area, except when Ronnie Edwards had it. He has astonishing ability, coolness and confidence for one so young.
Best goal
I love a team goal and this Posh team scored plenty. Malik Mothersille's second goal against Bolton at home on the final day was a beauty with Burrows and Joel Randall carving a defence open with first-team passes. David Ajiboye’s explosive finish against Lincoln City at London Road was also impressive.
Best game
Both matches against Derby were pretty good, even the 4-2 home defeat in August.
Most improved player
Burrows by a country mile.
Most missed player
Peter Kioso for ability and motivational reasons.
Most surprising player
I have to confess I’d never heard of Archie Collins before we signed him, but my goodness, what a talent. Special nod here to Joel Randall after two seasons in the wilderness following a (very) big money move.
Tip-for-the-top
A full pre-season with Darren Ferguson and his coaching staff could help turn natural striker Malik Mothersille into a free-scoring gem. He could even fill Ephron Mason-Clark’s role on the left-hand side of the attack.