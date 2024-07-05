A flurry of League One signings and rumours in the last couple of days
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window now open!
- Many signings now expected
- Posh and League One updates here
League One latest July 5
Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez is set to join Crawley on loan. Stevenage are set to sign midfielder Dan Phillips after his release from St Johnstone.
Midfielder Ed Francis has moved to Exeter from Gateshead
League One latest July 5
Luton and Birmingham are keen on Spurs forward Jamie Donley.
Orient have signed forward Diallang Jaiyesimi after his contract expired at Charlton.
Crawley have lost yet another member of their promotion-winning League Two squad as star midfielder Liam Kelly has joined MK Dons.
League One latest July 5
League One latest July 5
Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Swedish forward Emil Hansson on a permanent £1.5 million deal from Heracles Almelo.
Barnsley are keen on Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni, but then so are Championship clubs Derby and Oxford.
Barnsley are also keen on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith following his release from Derby.
League One latest July 5
Goalkeeper Zach Jeacock has left Birmingham City for Lincoln City on a two-year deal. Cobblers have re-signed striker Callum Morton on a season-long loan from Salford City. Morton was on loan at Posh in the Championship season of 2021-22.
Left-back Dylan Williams has joined Burton on loan from Chelsea.
League One latest July 4
Ex-Posh loanee back in the UK
Ex-loanee Posh goalkeeper has re-signed for Watford after a spell in the USA with LA Galaxy.
Charlton's million pound man
Charlton are set to pay Ipswich Town £1 million for striker Gassan Ahadme according to Sky Sports. The player scored 13 goals on loan at Cambridge United last season.
Cobblers have signed New Zealand International goalkeeper Nik Tzanev on a one-year contract. Tzanev was released by League Two side AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. Reading have rejected an approach from Millwall for star forward Femi Azeez.
League One latest July 3
Bristol Rovers have signed left-back Bryant Bilongo from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan are apparently interested in a move for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale,
Wrexham have reportedly shown interest in two Millwall players, forward Tom Bradshaw and defemnder Wes Harding
Blues confirm Golden Boot signing
Reigning League One Golden Boot holder Alfie May has completed his move to Birmingham City from Charlton.
Wycombe Wanderers have signed left-back Daniel Harvie from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.
Midfielder Ryan Woods has returned to Exeter City on a two-year contract after spending part of last season on loan at St James Park from Hull City.
