Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Carlisle won 5-4 on penalties – the second play-off final to be decided by a shootout – to return to the third tier after an absence of nine years. Stockport had taken a first-half lead before Carlisle equalised seven minutes from time to take the tie into extra-time and then to penalties.

The 450-mile round trip to Carlisle will be the second longest faced by Posh next season. Posh to Exeter City is a 480-mile round trip.

The final League One place will be decided on Monday as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday meet in the third tier play-off at Wembley (3pm).

Key dates have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season with EFL fixture release day kicking things off on Thursday June, 22 (9am).

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the opening weekend of August 4-6 with Round One of the Carabao Cup following week commencing August 7.