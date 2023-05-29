News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

A couple of long treks for Peterborough United next season, plus key Posh dates for the diary

Peterborough United face a long trek to Carlisle United next season after the Cumbrians won the League Two Play-Off Final against Stockport County at Wembley on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.
Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Carlisle won 5-4 on penalties – the second play-off final to be decided by a shootout – to return to the third tier after an absence of nine years. Stockport had taken a first-half lead before Carlisle equalised seven minutes from time to take the tie into extra-time and then to penalties.

The 450-mile round trip to Carlisle will be the second longest faced by Posh next season. Posh to Exeter City is a 480-mile round trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final League One place will be decided on Monday as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday meet in the third tier play-off at Wembley (3pm).

Key dates have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season with EFL fixture release day kicking things off on Thursday June, 22 (9am).

Most Popular

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the opening weekend of August 4-6 with Round One of the Carabao Cup following week commencing August 7.

Posh play their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday, July 8 at Stamford AFC. The senior squad heads to St George’s Park for a training camp the following day.

Related topics:WembleyBarnsleyLeague One