A couple of decent individual displays, but too many anonymous ones as Peterborough United start their 2025-26 season with a defeat

They scored with their first shot of the game in the 31st minute from the penalty spot, but conceded twice early in the second-half to concede defeat.
There were a couple of impressive, hard-working displays, but also plenty of anonymous ones.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICK BILOKAPIC
The stand-in goalkeeper made a couple of fine stops. Beaten by two quality strikes, but the second-one was surely saveable? - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
The skipper for the day battled well in the right-back role. One strong block in the first-half. Doesn't offer a great deal going forward though - 6.5. Photo: Apple Photos Clean Up
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back had to work hard defensively as Cardiff regularly tried to overload his side and he had very little support. Some good moments on the ball, and he was always competitive. Tried to drive Posh forward - 6.5. Photo: David Lowndes
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
The centre-back did well against physical opponents. He was strong and decisive in the air. Won a few set-piece duels at either end. Occasionally dragged out of position, but promising playing alongside a new partner - 6.5 Photo: Joe Dent
