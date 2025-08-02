Brandon Khela in action for Posh at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
A couple of decent individual displays, but too many anonymous ones as Peterborough United start their 2025-26 season with a defeat

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 15:11 BST
Peterborough United laboured throughout most of their 2-1 League One defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday.

They scored with their first shot of the game in the 31st minute from the penalty spot, but conceded twice early in the second-half to concede defeat.

There were a couple of impressive, hard-working displays, but also plenty of anonymous ones.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The stand-in goalkeeper made a couple of fine stops. Beaten by two quality strikes, but the second-one was surely saveable? - 6.

1. NICK BILOKAPIC

The stand-in goalkeeper made a couple of fine stops. Beaten by two quality strikes, but the second-one was surely saveable? - 6.

The skipper for the day battled well in the right-back role. One strong block in the first-half. Doesn't offer a great deal going forward though - 6.5.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

The skipper for the day battled well in the right-back role. One strong block in the first-half. Doesn't offer a great deal going forward though - 6.5.

The left-back had to work hard defensively as Cardiff regularly tried to overload his side and he had very little support. Some good moments on the ball, and he was always competitive. Tried to drive Posh forward - 6.5.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back had to work hard defensively as Cardiff regularly tried to overload his side and he had very little support. Some good moments on the ball, and he was always competitive. Tried to drive Posh forward - 6.5.

The centre-back did well against physical opponents. He was strong and decisive in the air. Won a few set-piece duels at either end. Occasionally dragged out of position, but promising playing alongside a new partner - 6.5

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

The centre-back did well against physical opponents. He was strong and decisive in the air. Won a few set-piece duels at either end. Occasionally dragged out of position, but promising playing alongside a new partner - 6.5

