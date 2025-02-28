Posh celebrate their Wembley triumph in the EFL Trophy Final last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Two Peterborough United fans could win hospitality tickets for the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley as well as a brand new car!

The EFL Trophy title sponsors Vertu have launched their biggest competition yet in time for the conclusion of the competition on Sunday, April 13th when Posh will tackle hot favourites Birmingham City. Posh are seeking a quickfire win double after beating Wycombe Wanderers in the final last season.

To be in with a chance of winning, all fans need to do is head over to the Vertu Motors website and enter their details, along with their favourite League One or League Two team.

The two winners will also compete in a half-time activity to win a brand new 25-reg Toyota Aygo X. But, exactly how the winners will compete for the car won’t be revealed until the week before. Entries will close at 11.50pm on Wednesday, March 12 with the winners announced on Tuesday, March 18.

The competition link and the terms and conditions can be found here https://www.vertumotors.com/partnerships/vertu-trophy-car-giveaway/