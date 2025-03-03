Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.
44 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the much-needed win over Shrewsbury

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh fans saw their side get a much-needed three points with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury.

They also saw a very rare EFL record equalled when Shrewsbury Town striker John Marquis was sent off just 13 seconds into the game, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a game in English professional football.

Chris Conn-Clarke scored his first Peterborough goal in the win on a good day for the hosts.

Here are just some of the Posh fans who saw the drama unfold, captured through the lens of David Lowndes. Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Photo: David Lowndes

Related topics:John MarquisEFL
