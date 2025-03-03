They also saw a very rare EFL record equalled when Shrewsbury Town striker John Marquis was sent off just 13 seconds into the game, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a game in English professional football.

Chris Conn-Clarke scored his first Peterborough goal in the win on a good day for the hosts.

Here are just some of the Posh fans who saw the drama unfold, captured through the lens of David Lowndes. Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales