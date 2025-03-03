They also saw a very rare EFL record equalled when Shrewsbury Town striker John Marquis was sent off just 13 seconds into the game, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a game in English professional football.
Chris Conn-Clarke scored his first Peterborough goal in the win on a good day for the hosts.
Here are just some of the Posh fans who saw the drama unfold, captured through the lens of David Lowndes. Take a look and see who you know.
Get all the latest Posh news, here.
1. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.