32 of our best pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the draw with Leyton Orient

It wasn’t the win they hoped for but at least the Posh fans saw their side end their losing run with a 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Hector Kyprianou gave hosts Peterborough the lead in the 21st minute but Omar Beckles levelled for Orient 13 minutes later.

David Lowndes took pictures of just some of the fans who were there in this gallery.

