Posh showed just what they are made of at the weekend with a cracking 5-2 win over title-chasing Plymouth.

The win helped cut the gap to the play-offs down to seven points and keep the dream alive.

Our match photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture just some of the faces in the crowd.

Check out this gallery and see who you know.

You can get all the week’s Posh news, here.

1 . Posh v Plymouth Posh fans pics enjoy the 5-2 win over Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

