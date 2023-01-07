Peterborough United’s New Year’s Day defeat was to prove the final game in charge for Grant McCann.

A 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe was the final straw for the board with McCann dismissed and being replaced by Darren Ferguson on Wednesday.

If you were at that game then you may very well feature in this fans gallery.

Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Keep up with all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales