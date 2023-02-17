Our latest retro gallery takes us back down the years at Posh to cover some memorable faces and moments.

The gallery begins in the 1960’s with some team and player pictures over the next 50 years.

Pictures include Barry Fry enjoying a moment with Soccer AM presenter Helen Chamberlain and former boss Grant McCann during his playing days in a match against Leeds United.

There are Wembley celebrations after victory over Chesterfield in 2014 and Darren Ferguson chats with Gordon Strachan ahead of a friendly with Celtic back in 2007.

Of course there is plenty more. Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1 . Peterborough United - 1962 Peterborough United pose for a team pic ahead of a match with Brentford at Griffin Park on 17th February 1962. It was the first season in Division Three after they won Division Four the previous season. They ended the campaign in fifth.

2 . Peterborough United - 1966 The Peterborough United team pose for a picture on 15th February 1966. Posh finished the season 13th in Division Three.

3 . Derek Dougan - 1965. Derek Dougan, of Peterborough United, is pictured during an FA Cup quarter-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6th March 1965. The score was 5-1 to Chelsea.

4 . Peterborough United - 1967 Peterborough United on 25th January 1967. The players are: Ian Crawford, Peter Johnson, Ron Cooper, John Kirham, Tony Millington, Brian Wright, Harry Orr, George Adams, Jim Rooney, Tommy Watson, Ollie Conmy, John Fairbrother, John Byrne, John Mason