13 pictures from the day Peterborough United sealed Football League Third Division play-off final glory at Wembley in 2000
May 26 2000 is a day that Posh fans of a vintage age will remember fondly.
It is the day when their beloved boys won promotion glory after beating Darlington 1-0 at Wembley to seal Division Three promotion.
Andy Clarke hit the winner on 72 minutes after he smashed home a loose ball.
The match was watched by 33,383 at 7.45pm, in what would perhaps be considered an odd kick-off time nowadays, at a rain-soaked national stadium.
Posh beat Barnet in the semi-finals having finished the regular campaign fifth with 78 points.
Peterborough United's next season saw them finish in twelfth place in the Second Division, eight points above the relegation zone.