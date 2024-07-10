11 summer signings now for Rotherham United, and 14 for Burton Albion!
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Keep checking back for updates.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window now open!
- Many signings now expected
- Posh and League One updates here
Crawley sign three. Burton have signed 14!
Crawley Town have signed defender Toby Mullarkey and midfielder Gavan Holohan from Grimsby Town, plus midfielder Michael Dacosta González on loan from Bournemouth.
Burton Albion have taken their total of summer additions to 14 after signing former Oxford United forward Billy Bodin and defender Jack Armer from Carlisle United.
Millers move again
Rotherham United have signed Nuremberg winger Joseph Hungbo on a season-long loan deal.
The 24-year-old started his career at Watford and had loan spells with Ross County and Huddersfield before joining the German second tier side last summer.
It’s an 11th signing of the summer for the Millers.
Former Posh man joins Cobblers
Former Posh centre-back Jack Baldwin has joined Northampton Town.
Baldwin has signed a two-year contract at Sixfields after joining for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Ross County.
Baldwin was the club captain and helped the club stay in the Premiership last season with a play-off victory over Raith Rovers.
He was played for Sunderland, Salford, Bristol Rovers and Ross County since leaving Posh in 2014.
He joined the club from Hartlepool in 2011 for a fee of £500k.
He went on to play 108 times for Posh but suffered a serious knee injury which led to a dip in his form upon his return.
League One latest July 6
Birmingham City have accepted a bid from Turkish side Sivasspor for midfielder, Juninho Bacuna according to Birmingham Live.
Birmingham have completed the signing of winger Emil Hansson from Dutch side Heracles for a reported £1.5 million.
Wrexham are keen on midfielder George Dobson who left Charlton at the end of last season.
League Two latest July 5.
Former Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa has joined Lincoln City on a one-year deal.
The 32-year-old returns to the English game as a free agent after a season in the Cyprus top flight with Apollon Limassol.
Charlton Athletic have signed Greg Docherty on a three-year deal after the midfielder’s release from Hull City.
4 signings in 4 days for Cobblers
Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Antony Evans from Bristol Rovers on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Cobblers have signed midfielder Cameron McGeehan from Colchester. It’s a 4th signing in 4 days for Cobblers.
Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of centre-back Michael Forbes on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham.
League One latest July 5
Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez is set to join Crawley on loan. Stevenage are set to sign midfielder Dan Phillips after his release from St Johnstone.
Midfielder Ed Francis has moved to Exeter from Gateshead
League One latest July 5
Luton and Birmingham are keen on Spurs forward Jamie Donley.
Orient have signed forward Diallang Jaiyesimi after his contract expired at Charlton.
Crawley have lost yet another member of their promotion-winning League Two squad as star midfielder Liam Kelly has joined MK Dons.
League One latest July 5
League One latest July 5
Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Swedish forward Emil Hansson on a permanent £1.5 million deal from Heracles Almelo.
Barnsley are keen on Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni, but then so are Championship clubs Derby and Oxford.
Barnsley are also keen on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith following his release from Derby.
