Former Posh centre-back Jack Baldwin has joined Northampton Town.

Baldwin has signed a two-year contract at Sixfields after joining for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Ross County.

Baldwin was the club captain and helped the club stay in the Premiership last season with a play-off victory over Raith Rovers.

He was played for Sunderland, Salford, Bristol Rovers and Ross County since leaving Posh in 2014.

He joined the club from Hartlepool in 2011 for a fee of £500k.