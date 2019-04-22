Peterborough United’s players went toe-to-toe with the biggest club in League One

Have your say

Peterborough United pushed automatic promotion favourites Sunderland all the way to claim a 1-1 League One draw at the ABAX Stadium today (April 22).

The performance was built on an oustanding defensive effort with goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and right-back Jason Naismith among those to impress.

Matt Godden scores for Posh against Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Average.

Aaron Chapman: He’s finishing the season very strongly. Made some fine stops in the first-half and judged his runs off his line well. Kicked averagely, but this is the most consistent he’s looked all season. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 8

Jason Naismith: Another showing his best form of the season on a regular basis. He defended well against Sunderland’s best player Aiden McGeady. Couldn’t get forward as much as he has been doing, but a strong showing 8

Daniel Lafferty: Looked the weak link in the back four, but he apparently picked up an early knock and soldiered on. Most of Sunderland’s threat came from his side 6.

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United battles for possession with Max Power of Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rhys Bennett: Had a few awkward moments against Wyke, but some of his near-post defending was top-notch. Plays with great commitment 7,5

Josh Knight: Also found Wyke a physical handful, but he looked composed against some decent attacking players as well 7

Alex Woodyard: Sunderland had the edge in midfield, but the Posh skipper didn’t stop chasing or harrying. He seems remarkably fit 6.5

Louis Reed: Decent on the ball and his partnership with Woodyard survived the toughest test so far 6.5

Daniel Lafferty of Peterborough United in action with Lewis Morgan of Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Siriki Dembele: He was handled very well by right-back O’Nien and his pace got him out of trouble when tracking back 6

George Cooper: Some bright moments from a player who pops up in dangerous positions. Just short of a yard of pace at times 7

Marcus Maddison: Worried his marker into a rash first-minute challenge, perhaps unlucky to be cautioned for simulation. His set-pieces weren’t great, but his workrate was admirable 6.5

Matt Godden: A precise finish was a reward for a hard-running effort against two much bigger centre-backs. Almost won the game late on 7

Substitutes

Ivan Toney: (for Reed, 72 mins) Excellent cameo, roughed up the Sunderland centre-backs, assist for the goal, cyncically taken down when racing towards goal 7

Joe Ward: (for Dembele, 64 mins) Cracking passs alsmost set up a last-gasp winner for Godden 7

Lee Tomlin: (for Cooper, 82 mins).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Ben White: (not used).

Harrison Burrows: (not used).