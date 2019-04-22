Peterborough United’s players went toe-to-toe with the biggest club in League One

Peterborough United pushed automatic promotion favourites Sunderland all the way to claim a 1-1 League One draw at the ABAX Stadium today (April 22).
The performance was built on an oustanding defensive effort with goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and right-back Jason Naismith among those to impress.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Average.
Aaron Chapman: He’s finishing the season very strongly. Made some fine stops in the first-half and judged his runs off his line well. Kicked averagely, but this is the most consistent he’s looked all season. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 8
Jason Naismith: Another showing his best form of the season on a regular basis. He defended well against Sunderland’s best player Aiden McGeady. Couldn’t get forward as much as he has been doing, but a strong showing 8
Daniel Lafferty: Looked the weak link in the back four, but he apparently picked up an early knock and soldiered on. Most of Sunderland’s threat came from his side 6.
Rhys Bennett: Had a few awkward moments against Wyke, but some of his near-post defending was top-notch. Plays with great commitment 7,5
Josh Knight: Also found Wyke a physical handful, but he looked composed against some decent attacking players as well 7
Alex Woodyard: Sunderland had the edge in midfield, but the Posh skipper didn’t stop chasing or harrying. He seems remarkably fit 6.5
Louis Reed: Decent on the ball and his partnership with Woodyard survived the toughest test so far 6.5
Siriki Dembele: He was handled very well by right-back O’Nien and his pace got him out of trouble when tracking back 6
George Cooper: Some bright moments from a player who pops up in dangerous positions. Just short of a yard of pace at times 7
Marcus Maddison: Worried his marker into a rash first-minute challenge, perhaps unlucky to be cautioned for simulation. His set-pieces weren’t great, but his workrate was admirable 6.5
Matt Godden: A precise finish was a reward for a hard-running effort against two much bigger centre-backs. Almost won the game late on 7
Substitutes
Ivan Toney: (for Reed, 72 mins) Excellent cameo, roughed up the Sunderland centre-backs, assist for the goal, cyncically taken down when racing towards goal 7
Joe Ward: (for Dembele, 64 mins) Cracking passs alsmost set up a last-gasp winner for Godden 7
Lee Tomlin: (for Cooper, 82 mins).
Callum Cooke: (not used).
Conor O’Malley: (not used).
Ben White: (not used).
Harrison Burrows: (not used).