Peterborough United players need to impress at Deeping, Maddison a doubt for opening League One match

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he has not finalised his starting line-up for the first League One match of the season at home to Fleetwood next Saturday (August 3).

Posh complete their pre-season schedule at local United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers tomorrow (July 28) when those players not involved in yesterday’s win at Grimsby are expected to take part with the exception of winger Marcus Maddison who has a slight thigh strain.

Marcus Maddison is battling against injury.

It’s widely thought the team that started at Grimsby will be the one that starts against Fleetwood.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet,” Ferguson stated. “It might look like I’ve split the squad up in recent games and the team at Grimsby is the one I will go with on Saturday, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“I told the players involved at Deeping that there is still plenty for them to play for. Anyway I will need every player in the squad before the season is out so I need the same levels of fitness and knowledge of how we will play from everyone.”

Defender Jason Naismith is expected to skipper Posh at Deeping. George Cooper, exciting young talent Serhat Tasdemir and centre-back Rhys Bennett, a first-team regular last season, are all likely to feature.

Maddison is now rated as doubtful for the Fleetwood game, certainly as a starter.

“I’m not risking a muscle injury if there is any chance it could tuen a one-game absence into a much longer one,” Ferguson said after the Grimsby win.