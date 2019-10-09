Peterborough United on player-of-the-month shortlist

Have your say

Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One player-of-the-month award for September.

Eisa’s citation reads: “A member of the Posh Three, he outshone even Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney with the quality of his four goals in four games. Willing to take on defenders in the area, his dancing feet served up a memorable strike against Wimbledon.’

Eisa’s rivals for the prize are Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ipswich wing-back Kane Vincent-Young and Oxford United midfielder James Henry.

The winner be revealed on Friday (October 11).

Maddison won the award in August.