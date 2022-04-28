Peterborough United need to get some game time into a player who should be keen to impress

We’re lining up in a 3-4-1-2 formation to combat a Lions team who still have an outside chance of making the Championship play-offs
1. DAI CORNELL
A game against a big powerful, physical team is no place for a rookie 'keeper like Will Blackmore so Cornell stays in. He's been decent in the last couple of matches anyway
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
The adventurous centre-back has played well in the second-half of the season. He's on the right of my three centre-backs where his power should come in handy.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Class and composure on the ball from the heart of the defence will come in handy in a game when Posh will come under plenty of pressure.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Considering he's been playing on the 'wrong' side of the defence for a right footer, the centre-back has done ok. He'll need to win some headers against Millwall.
Photo: Joe Dent