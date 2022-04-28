Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United battle for the ball against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United need to get some game time into a player who should be keen to impress

Our Peterborough United team to play Millwall at the Den on Saturday includes a couple of players who should be keen to impress.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:02 pm

We’re lining up in a 3-4-1-2 formation to combat a Lions team who still have an outside chance of making the Championship play-offs

1. DAI CORNELL

A game against a big powerful, physical team is no place for a rookie 'keeper like Will Blackmore so Cornell stays in. He's been decent in the last couple of matches anyway

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT

The adventurous centre-back has played well in the second-half of the season. He's on the right of my three centre-backs where his power should come in handy.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Class and composure on the ball from the heart of the defence will come in handy in a game when Posh will come under plenty of pressure.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Considering he's been playing on the 'wrong' side of the defence for a right footer, the centre-back has done ok. He'll need to win some headers against Millwall.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Millwall
Next Page
Page 1 of 3