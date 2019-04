Have your say

Peterborough United Ladies hit Loughborough Students for six yesterday to keep their title hopes alive.

They took the honours 6-2 away to close the gap on East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division leaders Leicester City Development to four points with two more games to go.

Hannah Pendred led the way on the scoresheet with a hat-trick and there was a double for Keir Perkins. Donna McGuigan completed the tally.