Peterborough United Ladies enjoy a gr-eight end to the season

Peterborough United Ladies finished an outstanding season on a fittingly high note at the ABAX Stadium last night (May 26).
They entertained higher level Solihull Moors in an end-of-season friendly and romped to an impressive 8-2 victory in front of a big crowd.
Posh, who earlier in the season won the Northants Women’s Cup and finished runners-up in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, never looked back after taking an early lead through Keir Perkins.
Hot-shot Perkins went on to complete her hat-trick with other strikes coming from Donna McGuigan, Amy Challis, Stacey McConville, Jess Driscoll and Laura Dodwell.
Kathryn Luck was voted player-of-the-match after an impressive display at the back for Posh.