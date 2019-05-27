Peterborough United Ladies enjoy a gr-eight end to the season

Have your say

Peterborough United Ladies finished an outstanding season on a fittingly high note at the ABAX Stadium last night (May 26).

They entertained higher level Solihull Moors in an end-of-season friendly and romped to an impressive 8-2 victory in front of a big crowd.

Keir Perkins scored a hat-trick for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Posh, who earlier in the season won the Northants Women’s Cup and finished runners-up in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, never looked back after taking an early lead through Keir Perkins.

Hot-shot Perkins went on to complete her hat-trick with other strikes coming from Donna McGuigan, Amy Challis, Stacey McConville, Jess Driscoll and Laura Dodwell.

Kathryn Luck was voted player-of-the-match after an impressive display at the back for Posh.

Stacey McConville got her name on the scoresheet. Picture: Gary Reed