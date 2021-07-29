Championship rumours

Siriki Dembele looked sharp during a 2-2 draw at the Oxford training ground before he picked up an injury.

Elsewhere, the Championship activity is beginning to hot up. Sheffield United are one of the favourites for promotion after their drop back into the second tier, and with the Premier League parachute payments in their pot there may be some money to spend.

Coventry City are reportedly interested in signing 34-year-old Martin Cranie this summer. The defender is a free agent after being released by Luton Town. (The 72)

However, they could face disappointment in their bid to land one of their main targets from Liverpool.

For that, and all of the Championship gossip – including Posh – see below.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is unsure whether Arnaut Danjuma will be staying at the club this summer amid reported interest from West Ham. Aston Villa and Southampton are also said to be interested. (Daily Echo)

Al Hilal have ‘no intention’ of raising the 15m bid that they have made for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira. The midfielder has regularly been linked with a move away in recent weeks. (Football League World)

Liam Delap is reportedly a transfer target for Derby County, but will face competition from Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht. Manchester City want to extend Delap’s contract before sending him out on loan. (Derby Telegraph)

Rumours of Nottingham Forest being interested in M’Baye Niang are reportedly incorrect. The player’s wage demands are thought to rule the Reds out of the race. (Alan Nixon)

Zian Flemming is said to be keen on a move to Notts Forest, however Fortuna Sittard are said to have placed a very high transfer fee on his head. The Reds are understood to have made more than one bid for the 22-year-old. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Danny Cowley has revealed that Peterborough United keeper Daniel Gyollai is on trial with Portsmouth after Posh confirmed they would allow the 24-year-old to depart the club this summer. (Hampshire Live)

Fulham have reportedly tabled a bid for Middlesbrough target, Rodrigo Muniz. Boro have already met emissaries from Flamengo in Portugal on Monday to discuss the possible move. (Inside Futbol)

Sheffield United could struggle to get a deal over the line for Harvey Elliott this summer, with any advances for the youngster likely to be rejected by Liverpool. (The Athletic)