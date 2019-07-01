Peterborough United footballers become national champions after beating undefeated Manchester City

The team, which sits within the Posh Foundation and is sponsored by the charity Free Kicks Foundation, triumphed in the finals of the England Amputee Football League after qualifying from the Southern section.
Peterborough United Amputees have become national champions after defeating much fancied Manchester City.
