The Peterborough United Amputee players celebrate their triumph. Photo: Peter Burns

Peterborough United footballers become national champions after beating undefeated Manchester City

Peterborough United Amputees have become national champions after defeating much fancied Manchester City.

The team, which sits within the Posh Foundation and is sponsored by the charity Free Kicks Foundation, triumphed in the finals of the England Amputee Football League after qualifying from the Southern section.

Action from the final. Photo: Peter Burns
Action from the final. Photo: Peter Burns
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1