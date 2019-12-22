Peterborough United eye playmaker as Championship clubs swoop for League One talent - gossip The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip. 1. Liam Kelly to Sunderland? Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Double boost for Posh Bristol Rovers have lost manager Graham Coughlan and assistant manager Joe Dunne for the home tie against their Peterborough United. (Gazette Series) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Preston target Ivan Toney Preston will offer a record sum for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Who could it be? Sunderland have been linked with a January move for a mystery Championship striker. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3