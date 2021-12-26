Peterborough United are not playing on Boxing Day, but there some tasty local non-league derbies coming up at Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC, Holbeach and Blackstones
Peterborough Sports must beat the division’s in-form team AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Bee Arena tomorrow (December 27, 3pm) to get their Southern League Premier Division Central title push back on track.
Diamonds have won seven of their last nine league games to move up to sixth, just six points outside the play-off places.
Sports have lost four of their last six outings, but are still third and still 11 points clear of their local rivals.
Diamonds manager Any Peaks told the Northampton Telegraph: “A couple of months ago, people were looking at the bottom of the league and now we are looking up so I am delighted with the position we are in.
“Now we have the chance to go and test ourselves against one of the best in the division and see how far we have come.
“We are going to have to be as good as we have been in the last nine games or so to get anything from it. I know that but I know we are capable of it.”
Elsewhere Stamford AFC’s battle with Yaxley in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow (3pm) should be a cracker. While Yaxley were completing a hat-trick of wins with a 3-2 success over Sporting Khalsa last weekend, the Daniels were outplaying leaders Ilkeston in a 0-0 draw away from home.
Spalding United have new manager Brett Whaley in charge for their home game against Carlton tomorrow, while the club he left, Wisbech Town, host fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers.
There are a couple of tasty United Counties League derbies on Tuesday when Deeping Rangers travel to Holbeach in the Premier Division and Blackstones host Bourne in Division One (both 3pm kick offs).
FIXTURES
MONDAY DECEMBER 27
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Spalding v Carlton, Stamford v Yaxley, Wisbech v Soham.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 28
United Counties League
Premier Division: Holbeach v Deeping, Skegness v Pinchbeck.
Division One: Blackstones v Bourne.