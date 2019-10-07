Peterborough Sports will embrace a mighty FA Cup task

Peterborough Sports face a mighty task in their bid to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The city side have been drawn away to National League side AFC Fylde in the final qualifying round. The tie will be played on Saturday, October 19.

But Sports boss Jimmy Dean believes it’s a tie that should be embraced by one of the smallest clubs left in the competition.

“My first reaction was disappointment,” Dean said. “But when you think about it, it’s a great tie for a club like ours. We were a step six club four years ago and now we take on a professionally-run club with a great recent pedigree in a superb new stadium in front of 1500 or so fans.

“In those terms it’s an exceptional tie and one we will embrace. We’ll go up there and have a go as well.”

Sports almost got the dream draw against Notts County. They were two of the last four teams left in the hat, but Belper drew County.

Sports beat higher-level Guiseley 1-0 in the third qualifying round on Saturday.

Fylde are currently 19th in the National League.