Peterborough Sports warm-up for the big one with a county cup cruise, Stamford close in on top spot, more cup joy for Deeping and Munton makes his mark on his return to Bourne

Lewis Hilliard opened the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Wellingborough. Photo: James Richardson.

The United Premier League side are several levels below Sports and any chance they had of springing a Tuesday night quarter-final surprise disappeared when defender Rico Alexander was sent off in the 16the minute for rudely interrupting Josh McCammon’s run on goal.

The 10-men battled on gamely though without ever looking like scoring.

Lewis Hilliard gave Sports the lead on 26 minutes when heading home a Dion Sembie-Ferris cross.

Sports went on to add a further three in the second half, a brace for Mark Jones and one for Lamine Sherif.

Sports handed debuts to former Nottingham Forest defender Luca Doorbar-Baptist and Italian Serie C midfielder Diadier Camara.

Next up is a fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie against Curzon Ashton with a place in the first round proper at stake.

Elsewhere Stamford moved within a point of Northern Premier Midlands Division leaders Halesowen with a 2-1 win at Chasetown.

Michael Frew opened the scoring for the Daniels in the first-half before Jon Challiner effectively sealed the points 20 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasetown replied in the final stages. Stamford have a game in hand over Halesowen ahead of a home game against third-placed Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday (October 15).

Ben Seymour-Shove bagged a hat-trick as Deeping Rangers enjoyed cup success for the second time in four days. They won 5-2 at Letchworth Garden City Eagles in the Hinchingbrooke Cup as Dan Flack and Luke Hunnings also scored.

Zak Munton has rejoined Bourne Town on loan and he scored twice on his latest debut in a 7-1 United Counties Division One win over Barrow Town at the Abbey Lawn. Jake Sansby also scored twice with Jake Brown, Herbie Panting and Shaun Archer also on target.