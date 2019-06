Have your say

Peterborough Sports have completed the double in the Peterborough Veterans League.

A fortnight after winning the League Cup with a 6-1 demolition of Warboys Town, the city side clinched the Premier Division title when opponents Stamford Lions conceded Friday night’s game.

That gave Sports the title by a comfortable eight-point margin - the biggest since the league was formed seven years ago.

Sports also completed a league and cup double last season when playing in Division Two.