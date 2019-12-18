Peterborough Sports up to fourth after vital win, Holbeach knock Deeping out County Cup

Dan Lawlor scored the winning goal for Peterborough Sports at Coalville from the penalty spot.
Dan Lawlor scored the winning goal for Peterborough Sports at Coalville from the penalty spot.
0
Have your say

Peterborough Sports’ spectacular season continued last night (December 17).

The city side moved up to fourth in the Southern League Central Premier Division with a 2-1 win at play-off rivals Coalville Town in their first season as a step three club

And Sports, who host mid-table Barwell on Saturday (December 21), are just a point behind the teams in second and third with games in hand on both as they prepare for the hectic festive programme.

The outstanding Dion Sembie-Ferris opened the scoring for Sports before the hosts levelled before half-time.

Penalty king Dan Lawlor grabbed the winning goal from the spot 14 minutes from time after a foul on Maniche Sani which led to a red card for a Coalville defender.

Sports goalkeeper Lewis Moat enjoyed another terrific game.

Holbeach United beat United Counties Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers 2-1 in a Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final at the Hayden Whitham Stadium last night. Josh Ford and Will Bird scored for the Tigers either side of a Dan Jarvis equaliser.

Deeping skipper David Burton-Jones was shown a straight red card for serious foul play late in the second-half.