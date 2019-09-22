Peterborough Sports two wins away from first round of the FA Cup, Deeping and Stamford dreams dashed, league defeats for Spalding, Wisbech, Yaxley, Bourne, Holbeach, Peterborough Northern Star and Whittlesey, but Blackstones win

Peterborough Sports are two wins away from the first round proper of the FA Cup after battling to a 2-1 win in the second qualifying round at Bishop’s Stortford yesterday (September 21).

Dion Sembie-Ferris struck the 84th-minute winner for the city side to book a place in tomorrow’s (September 23) third qualifying round draw.

Action from Peterborough Northerm Star v Quorn. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Cameron Johnson had scrambled Sports ahead in the first-half following a corner before the hosts equalised from the penalty spot after the break.

Deeping Rangers came close to joining Sports in that draw as they led 2-0 at higher-level Hendon United before losing 3-2. Jordan Macleod and Dan Jarvis scored for Deeping in a cracking contest.

Stamford AFC were well beaten 4-0 at home by Boston United.

There were Northern Premier League South-East Division defeats for Spalding United and Wisbech Town yesterday, while Yaxley went down 2-1 at Bedford Town in Central Division One of the Southern League.

Holbeach blew a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 at Leicester Nirvana in the United Counties Premier Division and Peterborough Northern Star went down 2-1 at home to Quorn. Craig Smith scored for Star, following up his own saved penalty to head home, but the city side couldn’t breach 10 men to find an equaliser.

Blackstones scored three times in the last 25 minutes to beat Birstall 3-2 in Division One, but new Bourne Town manager Simon Dow lost his first game in charge 4-1 at home to Irchester.

Whittlesey Athletic led through a Jack Carter goal at Saffron Dynamo, but conceded four times in the second-half to lose 5-1. Whittlesey now have two points from seven matches, while Bourne are rock bottom after six straight defeats. Blackstones are sixth.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 21

FA Cup

Second qualifying round: Bishop’s Stortford 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Johnson, Sembie-Ferris); Hendon 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Macleod, Jarvis); Stamford AFC 0, Boston United 4.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Cleethorpes 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Spencer); Spalding United 0, Worksop Town 2.

SOuthern League

Division One Central: Bedford Town 2, Yaxley 1 (Hook).

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 4, Holbeach United 3 (Lockie, Jackson, Fairweather); Peterborough Northern Star 1, Quorn 2.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Clarke, De Sousa, Cowles), Birstall United Social 2; Bourne Town 1, Irchester United 4; Saffron Dynamo 5, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter).