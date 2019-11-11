Peterborough Sports to tackle Kettering Town in the FA Trophy

Peterborough Sports have been handed a dream draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy with local big guns Kettering Town set to visit the Bee Arena on November 23.

Kettering play in the National North League, one division above Sports, and after a rocky start to the season they have won their last two matches under new boss Paul Cox to move out of the relegation zone.

Cox has managed Mansfield Town and Barrow in the past so Kettering are bound to present Sports with a stern test.

“It’s the perfect draw for us,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “They are a big club locally and they are sure to bring plenty of travelling supporters.

“It’s huge for us to be at home and the form we are in, we will give them a game. It’s an intruiging tie as Kettering won’t want to be beaten by a Peterborough team.”

Sports were outstanding when beating Whitby Town 2-0 in the second qualifying round on Saturday (November 9). The city side’s scheduled Southern League Central Premier Division game at Barwell has been postponed tomorrow as the opposition have an FA Trophy replay.

Sports host Bromsgrove Sporting in the league on Saturday (November 16) in a battle between the two highest-scoring teams in the Central Premier Division.