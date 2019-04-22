Peterborough Sports to be presented with a Southern League trophy, Deeping will finish second if they beat local rivals Peterborough Northern Star

Have your say

Peterborough Sports will receive the Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central trophy after their final home match of the season against Cambridge City today (April 22, 3pm).

Sports clinched a third title in four seasons with a 2-0 win at Kidlington on Saturday.

Yaxley have a tough game at third-placed Corby Town, while Spalding United and Wisbech Town seek the three points they need to be certain of safety in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier Division.

Spalding host high-flying Brighouse Town, while Wisbech travel to Stamford.

Deeping Rangers will clinch second place in the United Counties Premier Division if they beat Peterborough Northern Star in a derby at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

FIXTURES

Monday, April 22

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Brighouse Town, Stamford v Wisbech Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Corby Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Cambridge City.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Bourne Town v Harrowby United, Huntingdon Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Fakenham Town, Wisbech St Mary v King’s Lynn Town Res.