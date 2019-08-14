Peterborough Sports start and finish well to earn another home draw

Peterborough Sports started and finished well as they drew their second Southern League Central Premier Division contest 2-2 with a powerful Kings Langley side at the Bee Arena last night (August 13).

Mark Jones converted a through ball from Lewis Hilliard to give Sports a first minute lead, but it took a deflected shot from Dion Sembie-Ferris midway through the second half to earn tyhe city side a point.

Dion Semibie-Ferris scores the Peterborough Sports equaliser against Kings Langley. Photo; James Richardson.

The visitors from Hertfordshire, play-off losers on the Southern Premier Division last season, fought back well from their early setback to level on 26 minutes and take the lead three minutes before the break.

Kings Langley dominated large parts of the game, but Sports also enjoyed good attacking moments with Jones hitting the post with a header and Malone seeing a shot cleared off the line.

Sports have started the season with two home draws and now face their first away match at fancied Tamworth on Saturday (August 17).