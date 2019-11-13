Peterborough Sports sign former Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Olympiakos striker

Peterborough Sports have made a marquee signing in the shape of former Newcastle United and Portsmouth striker Tresor Lomana LuaLua.

LuaLua (38) has been training with the city side recently, while awaiting international clearance. He has looked fit and in top form so Sports are hopeful he will boost their chances in the Southern League and the FA Trophy.

LuaLua has played international football alongside former Posh defender Gaby Zakuani for DR Congo and Zakuani is understood to have recommended his old teammate to Sports.

LuaLua started his career at Colchester and has also played for Blackpool and Greek champions Olympiakos. He earned fame for his somersault goal celebrations.

LuaLua could make his debut in Saturday’s Southern League Central Premier Division game against Bromsgrove Sporting at the Bee Arena (November 16, 3pm).

Sports host Kettering Town in a mouthwatering FA Trophy tie on November 23.