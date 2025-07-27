Peterborough Sports sign ex-Peterborough United man, McCann scores on return to PIMS Park, latest from Spalding United and Stamford AFC

Benjamin Mensah in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough Sports have signed former Peterborough United right-back Ben Mensah.

Posh had high hopes for Mensah when he graduated from the club’s Academy in 2020, but his progress was hampered by persistent injury.

The now 22-year-old made six appearances for Posh, but just the one start in an EFL Trophy tie. He has signed a contract at Sports after a short trial.

The National League North club have also signed wing-back Bayley McCann for a second loan spell from Barnsley. The 19 year-old son of former Posh playing star and manager Grant McCann enjoyed a successful spell on loan at PIMS Park last season.

Bayley McCann (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Boston United. Photo Darren Wiles.

McCann signed a fresh professional deal at Oakwell in the summer. He made his Football League debut for the League One club as a late substitute last March.

McCann celebrated his return to Sports by claiming the only goal of a friendly win at home to National League Boston United on Saturday.

McCann struck on the half hour mark. He received a short free kick and cut inside before curling an effort home at the near post.

Sports complete their pre-season programme at neighbours Stamford AFC next Saturday (August 2, 3pm). The National League North season kicks off for Sports in Chester on August 9.

SPALDING UNITED

The Tulips will play their first four Southern League Premier Division Central fixtures away from home.

The club are installing a 4G surface at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium, but delays with the shipping of key materials means the planned pre-season opening date won’t now be met.

Spalding now expect the pitch to be ready for use before the Bank Holiday Monday home derby with Stamford AFC on August 25.

Before then Spalding will visit Real Bedford (August 9), Harborough Town (August 12), Bromsgrove Sporting (August 16) and Stourbridge (August 23). The Harborough and Bromsgrove fixtures were supposed to be home matches.

Spalding came from behind to win their latest friendly 3-1 at Worksop Town on Saturday. Yusifu Ceesay, James Clifton and Bartosz Cybulski scored the Spalding goals.

Jimmy Dean’s men are back in action at Corby on Tuesday (July 29).

STAMFORD AFC

James Vince scored the goal in a 1-1 friendly draw against Wellingborough Town at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday. ‘The Daniels’ entertain King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday before the Saturday game at home to Sports.