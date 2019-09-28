Peterborough Sports show no mercy as they rack up eight goals, FA Trophy success for Stamford and Wisbech, goal-fests for Deeping, Blackstones and March, first wins for Bourne and Whittlesey

Peterborough Sports showed no mercy to rock-bottom Leiston as they claimed their second win in the Central Premier Division of the Southern League at the Bee Arena today (September 28).

A hat-trick from Dion Sembie-Ferris, two goals apiece for the Jones brothers Richard and Mark and one for Marshall Willock delivered an 8-1 win in front of a decent crowd of 270 in New England.

Marshall Willock scores for Petreborough Sports against Leiston. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports have now moved up three places to 14th ahead of a big FA Cup tie at home to higher-level Guiseley next Saturday (October 5).

There was FA Trophy progress today for Stamford AFC and Wisbech Town, but Spalding United went down 5-1 at Chasetown despite scoring first.

Deeping Rangers were involved in a remarkable game at Ansty Nomads in the United Counties Premier Division. They won 9-5 with Jordan Macleod and Tom Garrick claiming hat-tricks, Sam Mooney scoring twice and Ryan Olbromski netting his first senior goal.

Blackstones also enjoyed a crazy game in Division One as they triumphed 8-4 at Holwell Sports with player-boss Lee Clarke scoring four times.

Dione Sembie-Ferris (left) celebrates his hat-trick goal for Peterborough Sports against Leiston.

There were first wins at this level for Bourne and Whittlesey Athletic. Josh Randall scored the only goal of the game for Bourne at Lutterworth Athletic and moved off the bottom as a result, while Whittlesey became the first team to take points off Melton this season as goals from player-manager Ricky Hailstone, Dan Redhead and James Hill-Seekings secured a 3-1 win.

Craig Smith scored twice for Peterborough Northern Star, but they went down 3-2 at Desborough in the top flight.

Craig Gillies hit a hat-trick as March duffed Framlingham 6-1 in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League to move up to sixth.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 28

FA TROPHY

Extra Preliminary round: Chasetown 5 Spalding United 1 (Joel Brownhill); Kempston Rovers 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Maddison); Stamford AFC 5 (Siddons 2, Hicks, Chitiza, Brown-Hill) Loughborough Dynamo 1,

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports 8 (Sembie-Ferris 3, R. Jones 2, M. Jones 2, Willock), Leiston 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ansty 5, Deeping Rangers 9 (Garrick 3, Macleod, Mooney 2, Olbromski); Desborough 3 Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Smith 2); Holbeach 3 Adams 2, Lockie), Rugby Town 1, ON Chenecks 2, Pinchbeck Utd 2 (Kelly, Maltby).

Division One: Holwell Sports 4, Blackstones 8 (Clarke 4, Papworth 3, Fox); Lutterworth Athletic 0, Bourne Town 1 (Randall); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Hailstone, Hill-Seekings, Redhead), Melton Town 1.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Framlingham 1, March Town 6 (Allen 3, Gillies 2, Friend); Mulbarton 5, Wisbech St Mary 1.