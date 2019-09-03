Peterborough Sports seek top 10 place, Stamford AFC are up to second, Yaxley, Wisbech Town and Spalding United all in action

Peterborough Sports can jump into the top 10 of the Southern League Premier Division with victory over Banbury United at the Bee Arena tonight (September 3, 7.45pm).

That’s no easy task for the city side though who have yet to win a home game ahead of tackling the side currently in seventh place.

Sports should take encouragement from most of their Saturday (August 31) showing against promotion fancies Stourbridge though. They were outstanding for 88 minutes before conceding twice in the final stages against 10 men and accepting a 2-2 draw.

Yaxley are also in Division One Central action tonight when hosting Daventry Town at the Decker Bus Stadium (7.45pm).

Stamford AFC leapt into second place in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with a 3-1 win at Lincoln United, a fourth success in five matches for the Daniels.

Tendai Chitiza, Tom Siddons and James Blunden scored for Stamford who have won all three of their away games this season. Goalkeeper Dan Haystead was oustanding for Stamford and saved one of two penalties awarded to the home side.

Spalding United travel to Ilkeston in the South East Division tonight, while Wisbech Town have an FA Cup replay at Ely City.