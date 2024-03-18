Peterborough Sports centre forward Mark Jones (centre).

​Gash was pleased with his side’s performance in a National League North fixture at in-form Darlington on Saturday, but they went down 1-0 to a late goal after squandering several chances of their own.

Sports are 15th in the table, seven places and seven points clear of the relegation zone, after three defeats in a row.

They can get themselves further away from trouble by picking up points from home games at PIMS Park against Blyth Spartans (Saturday, 3pm) and Warrington Town (Tuesday, March 26, 7.45pm), but only if they improve in front of goal.

Before then Sports have a Northants FA Hillier Cup semi-final at Kettering Town tomorrow (7.45pm) when several regular starters could be rested.

"The performance was so much better against Darlington then it had been against Buxton in our previous game,” Gash said.

“I can have no complaints about how we played because we were very dominant, but we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal.

“We had some good chances which we missed and then they scored from the only chance they had. I can’t remember our goalkeeper making a save.

"We have to do better in front of goal and we will do. We have spoken about it at length.

"Our forwards have plenty of other strengths, but we lack an out and out prolific goal-scorer for the level.

"They are not easy to find though and if you do find one they are usually expensive.

"Our best hope is to find a young gem before anyone else.

"We are still in a comfortable position with regards to staying out of relegation trouble, but we want to put more distance between us and the bottom four as soon as we can.

"Two home games gives us an opportunity to do just that and if we play as well as we did at Darlington, while also doing better in front of goal, we have every chance of winning them.”

Sports. who won the away games at Blyth and Warrington earlier this season, hope to have first-choice goalkeeper Peter Crook back on Saturday. He missed the trip to Darlington after becoming a father for the first time.