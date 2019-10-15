Peterborough Sports seek a hat-trick, Peterborough Northern Star out to end a barren streak, Blackstones aiming for the top

Peterborough Sports seek a third straight win in the Southern League Central Premier Division tonight (October 15), one that could lift them into the top half of the table.

Former National League side Nuneaton Borough are the visitors to the Bee Arena (7.45pm kick off). They currently sit in eighth place, five places and six points ahead of Sports, but having played three more games.

Sports are nursing a few knocks and could have one eye on Saturday’s fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie at AFC Fylde.

Peterborough Northern Star have lost seven games in a row in all competitions and have a tough United Counties League Premier Division match at home to Leicester Nirvana tonight. A win would move the city up to 10th.

Top spot in Division One is the aim for Blackstones tomorrow (October 16). Second-placed Stones have won eight and lost one of their nine league games this season and any win at home to eighth-placed Saffron Dynamo would take to the top.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Nuneaton.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Leicester Nirvana.

Wednesday, October 16

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Saffron Dynamo.