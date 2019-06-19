Peterborough Sports pick up their prizes from an oustanding season

Have your say

Peterborough Sports officials collected their Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central prizes at weekend.

Sports won the title and a play-off game between Division One champions.

The fixtures for the Premier Division Central will be released on July 12. The season starts on Saturday, August 10.

Sports have arranged several pre-season games away from home as they are currently working on their own playing surface at the Bee Arena.

Sports friendlies: Saturday, July 6, Yaxley (away), Saturday July 13, Wisbech Town (away), Saturday, July 20, Deeping Rangers (away), Tuesday, July 23 v St Neots (away), Saturday, July 27 v Stamford AFC (away), Tuesday, July 30 v Grantham (away), Saturday, August 3 v Cambridge City (home).

Sports will meet a much-changed Wisbech side as new manager Seb Hayes has made nine new signings in the last fortnight.

The latest to sign up at the Fenland Stadium are Spencer Brown (from Oadby), Joel Earps (Oadby), Dan Farrell (Brackley) and Jack McMillan (Coleshill).