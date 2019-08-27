Peterborough Sports open their account in spectacular fashion, Yaxley blow their winning opportunity, Stamford are top, Wisbech are bottom and Spalding are somewhere near the middle

Peterborough Sports claimed their first win at step three level in spectacular style at Biggleswade Town yesterday (August 26).

The city side received a rare dressing down from manager Jimmy Dean after their last outing in the Premier Division Central of the Southern League ended in a 3-0 defeat at Tamworth.

Peterborough Sports celebrate Maniche Sani's goal at Biggleswade Town. Photo: James Richardson.

But, after warming up with a seven-goal spree in an easy FA Cup tie at the weekend, Sports turned on the class in Biggleswade winning 3-0 courtesy of three high-quality goals.

After an even half-an-hour Jim Stevenson opened the scoring with a long-range ‘worldie’ and Sports always threatened to add further goals on the break against a determined home side.

They didn’t score again until the final 10 minutes when substitute Josh McCammon blasted home from distance just 60 seconds after coming on.

And Maniche Sani converted a Josh Moreman cross with a first-time shot to complete the scoring three minutes from time.

Josh McCammon scores for Peterborough Sports ar Biggleswade Town. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are now up to 15th in the table ahead of a tough home game against Stourbridge on Saturday (August 31).

Yaxley blew a golden chance of making it a local double over Biggleswade opposition in their Division One Central fixture at the Decker Bus Stadium.

Goals from Joe Butterworth and Tom Waumsley saw the Cuckoos 2-0 up in 54 minutes, but Biggleswade FC hit back with two goals in the final 14 minutes to pinch a point.

Yaxley are a creditable eighth after three games.

Stamford AFC have enjoyed a perfect start to their South-East Division season in the Northern Premier League. A 2-0 win at Wisbech Town yesterday made it three wins out of three for the Daniels and top spot in the fledgling table. A Harry Vince penalty and a late James Blunden goal sealed the points at Fenland Park against a Wisbech side who are now bottom and without a goal in three matches.

Spalding United followed two wins with a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln United yesterday to slip to eighth.

RESULTS

Monday, August 26

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Biggleswade Town 0, Peterborough Sports 3 (Stevenson, McCammon, Sani).

Division One Central: Yaxley 2 (Butterworth, Waumsley), Biggleswade 2.

Northern League

Division One South East: Lincoln United 1, Spalding United 0; Wisbech Town 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Vince, Blunden).