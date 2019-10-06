Peterborough Sports one win from the first round of the FA Cup after creating club history in dramatic fashion

Peterborough Sports created club history in dramatic style with a last-gasp winning FA Cup goal from substitute Maniche Sani yesterday (October 5).

Sports beat Guiseley 1-0 at the Bee Arena to reach the fourth qualifying round for the first time. They are now tantalisingly one match from joining the likes of Peterborough United and Sunderland in the first round proper.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean celebrates an historic win for his club. Photo: James Richardson.

Sani struck at the end of a second-half dominated by Sports with a cracking strike into the top corner from the edge of the area to send his teammates, management and a record crowd of 435 into raptures.

Sani and fellow sub Josh Moreman had both spurned chances late on to open the scoring.

It was without doubt the best result in Sports’ history. Guiseley were a National League side two seasons ago and are pushing hard for promotion back to that level this season. They play a division higher than Sports and last season beat struggling League Two club Cambridge United in the FA Cup first round.

The draw for the fourth qualifying round takes place tomorrow (October 7) from 1.30pm on talkSPORT2

This effort from Peterborough Sports centre-back Paul Malone was kept out by the Guiseley goalkeeper. Photo: James Richardson.

Results

Saturday, October 5

FA Cup

Third qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 1 (Sani), Guiseley 0.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley 3 (Waumsley 2, Sanders), AFC Dunstable 2.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Glossop North End 6, Spalding United 1 (Ramsden); Stamford AFC 5 (Siddons 2, Chitiza 2, Morgan), Frickley Athletic 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Earps), Stocksbridge Park Steels 3.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 6 (Macleod 3, Simpson 2, Vieira), ON Chenecks 0; Holbeach United 6, Cogenhoe 0; Pinchbeck United 0, Shepshed Dynamo 3; Rugby 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Clake 2, Cowles, De Sousa), Irchester 2; Bourne Town 4 (Smith 2, Hood, Currall), Raunds 3; Wellingborough Whitworth 1, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter 2, Hill-Seekings).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 5, Ipswich Wanderers 2.